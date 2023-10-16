Khammam: Puvvada comes to rescue of a man injured in accident

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stopped the convoy, spoke to him and took him to a hospital at Madhira. He told the doctors to provide better treatment for the man. The Minister’s gesture was lauded by the party cadres and the public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has come to the rescue of a man who met with an accident at Madhira and took him to hospital in one of the vehicles of his convoy.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar came to the rescue of a man who met with an accident at Madhira and took him to hospital in one of his convoy vehicles. It was said that the Minister, while on his way to Madhira for election campaign on Monday noticed that a person had met with a road accident.

He stopped the convoy, spoke to him and took him to a hospital at Madhira. He told the doctors to provide better treatment for the man. The Minister’s gesture was lauded by the party cadres and the public.

Also Read Puvvada to organise a free driving license mela in Khammam