Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to develop merged villages with Rs 147 crore: Mayor

Informing that proposals have already been sent to the State government, Mayor Y Sunil Rao said the works would be started after the release of funds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 30 April 23

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao addressing MCK general body meeting held in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao said the corporation was giving special focus on the growth of divisions of newly merged villages and decided to take up various developmental works by spending Rs.147 crore.

Informing that proposals have already been sent to the State government, he said the works would be started after the release of funds. Tendering process was also taken up for other developmental works with Rs.120 crore.

Participating in the general body meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, Sunil Rao said a summer action plan was successfully been implemented to overcome troubles in water supply in the summer. He assured to take steps to supply drinking water to merged villages in the near future.

Laying of drinking water pipelines was already taken up with Rs.5.70 crore and 50 percent of the work was already completed. Presently, water was being supplied to Rekurthi, Sitarampur and a few localities in Arepalli. In the coming days, drinking water would be supplied to Theegalaguttapalli, Sadasivpalli, Alugunur and Vallampahad by completing pending works.

Meanwhile, a corporator Kamaljit Kaur along with other women staged a protest outside the meeting hall in protest against the collection of huge charges from women for using public toilets in various parts of Karimnagar town including the main vegetable market area. She alleged that authorities were collecting Rs.10 from a woman for using the toilets against the mandatory rate of Rs 2.

