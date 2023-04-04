Telangana: MCK resumes animal birth control programme

Street dogs are being caught to perform sterilization surgeries in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), which had stopped Animal Birth Control (dogs) programme due to various reasons, has resumed it recently to check the population of street dogs and prevent rabies. Started on March 18, sterilization surgeries were done on 94 dogs as against 101 caught as on Monday. Sixty four dogs were already released at their habitats after postoperative care. According to Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, MCK had started sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs to control the stray dog population and to prevent rabies.

ABC surgeries were performed on 2,149 dogs and vaccination given in two phases as against 8,000 dog existing in the town. While surgeries were done to 1,963 dogs in the first phase in 2021-22, 186 dog underwent surgeries in the second phase in 2022. However, corporation authorities had stopped ABC programme following the objections from the neighbours where the sterilization surgeries are presently being done besides complaints to animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi over the death of few dogs with postoperative problems.

In the wake of an increase in the population and incidents of stray dogs’ attacks being reported across the state, MCK has resumed sterilization and vaccination programme despite objections from local residents. Hyderabad based organization, Swathantra Animal Welfare Society was given contract to continue.

For each dog, Rs 1,650 is being provided for sterilization surgery, administering anti-rabies and deworming vaccines. While Rs 1,450 earmarked for surgery, vaccination and postoperative care including medicine, medicine and feeding, Rs 200 is being given for catching dogs. All the payments are being done by following Animal Welfare Board of Indian guidelines, Municipal Veterinary doctor, Dr S Sridhar told Telangana Today.

After providing postoperative treatment, the dogs would be released in their habitations. While a three-day postoperative care was being provided to male dogs, it was five days for females. It would be extended for two to three days if any dog developed complications, he informed.