Karimnagar: Parents build wall to block road to daughter’s home after love marriage

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 03:31 PM

Karimnagar: Parents of a woman closed the road to their daughter’s residence by constructing a wall across the road in Eradapalli of Shankarapatnam mandal.

According to the villagers, Mamatha fell in love with one Rathnakar from the same village and married him last year against the wishes of her parents. Enraged over their daughter’s decision, Mamatha’s parents constructed a wall closing the road to Rathnakar’s residence. The videos and photos of the wall constructed across the road are being circulated on various social media platforms.

Villagers tried to convince Mamatha’s parents to demolish the wall. As they did not, villagers have lodged a complaint with the police.