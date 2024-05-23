Karimnagar silver filigree society gets order for Ambani wedding

The Ambanis, as part of their plans to present gifts to guests from across the globe, have ordered for about 400 artifacts from the Silver Filigree of Karimnagar Handicrafts Welfare Society (SIFKA).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 07:13 PM

Karimnagar: There will be the glitter of silver from Karimnagar at the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in July.

The Ambanis, as part of their plans to present gifts to guests from across the globe, have ordered for about 400 artifacts from the Silver Filigree of Karimnagar Handicrafts Welfare Society (SIFKA).

These include jewellery boxes, purses, trays and fruit bowls among other items. SIFKA, which has been for long supplying artifacts to Swadesh Handicrafts, owned by the Reliance Group, got the orders through Swadesh Handicrafts.

Out of the 400, some artifacts have already been supplied for the pre-wedding ceremony while a few others are in the manufacturing stage, SIFKA sources said.

SIFKA had made silver badges for delegates participating in the G20 summit held in New Delhi in September last year.

The society had made 200 silver badges in the shape of the Ashok Chakra and sent them to Delhi to be fixed to the coats of delegates. The order had come through the Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation.

SIFKA, which got Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2007, had also set up its stall in Hyderabad during the visit of Ivanka Trump, daughter of former American president Donald Trump for the Global Entreprenuership Summit in 2017.