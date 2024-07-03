Wednesday, Jul 3, 2024
Man found dead near Suraram wine shop under suspicious circumstances

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 3 July 2024, 10:53 AM
Hyderabad: A 45 year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a wine shop at Suraram, Jeedimetla on Wednesday morning.

The police suspect the man might have come to the liquor shop last night and later died.
A case is registered.

