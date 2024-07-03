Man found dead near Suraram wine shop under suspicious circumstances

The body of the man who is yet to be identified was found lying on the road near the wine shop by local police. On information the police reached the spot and started investigation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 10:53 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 45 year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a wine shop at Suraram, Jeedimetla on Wednesday morning.

The police suspect the man might have come to the liquor shop last night and later died.

A case is registered.