Karimnagar: Solar power units to come up in Endowment lands

In order to generate income by utilizing such lands, the endowment department has come up with an innovative idea of establishing solar power units in its waste lands.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 01:30 PM

Karimnagar: Endowment department has a huge extent of lands under the limits of various temples across the state. While a few lands are under cultivation, a majority of them have been left without utilizing them for any purpose.

In this regard, the state officials passed instructions to all district level officials for the identification of suitable lands for solar power units by following the Endowment Minister Konda Surekha’s instructions.

According to guidelines, the lands located within two and half kilometer distance from the sub-station are suitable for setting up solar units. They should be registered on the names of temples and there should not be any court cases. Moreover, the lands proposed to be developed commercially in the future are not being considered for solar units.

Though the department has 3,000 acres in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, only 20 acres is suitable for solar units since a majority of lands are far away from sub-stations. Officials sent the details of 20 acres to higher officials.

The company, which will establish solar units, will get the lands on lease for a period of 15 to 20 years and pay Rs 15,000 per acre of land.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Assistant Commissioner, Endowment, Chandrashekhar said that they identified suitable lands by following the guidelines and sent the details of lands to the government. They have not got any replaying of which lands were finalized for setting up solar units, he said.

Details of identified lands in old Karimnagar district

District temple name village mandal land in ac

Jagtial – Sri Sitarama Swamy – Kodimial – Kodimial – 10.44

Karimnagar – Anaanth Padmanaba Swamy – Nustulapur -Thimmapur – 5

Jagtial – Sri Shivalayam Swamy – Kondapur – Velgatur 3.24

Jagtial – Sri Koteshwara Swamy – Kotilingal – Velgatur – 1.08

Sircilla – Laxminarsimha Swamy – Thangallapalli – Thangallaplli – 0.39 acres