Karimnagar: Tractor plunges into well, rescue operation on

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:12 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Karimnagar: Rescue operation is continuously ng to fish out the body of Kampali Shankar (50), who plunged into an agricultural well along with a tractor near Banjerupalli of Thimmapur mandal on Thursday evening.

Police and revenue officials are making efforts to remove the body by draining out the water from the well. Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana on Friday visited the spot and examined the ongoing rescue operation.

According to police, Shanker recently got sanctioned a tractor under Dalit Bandhu scheme. As he did not know driving, Shankar was learning driving with the help of a driver Mallesham from Mahatmanagar.

While Shanker was practicing driving in a private agricultural land, the tractor drove down to an agricultural well and plunged into it accidentally. Both Shankar and Mallesham plunged into the well along with the tractor.

Though Mallesham managed to come out of the well as he knew swimming, Shankar drowned in the water by the time the farmers working in nearby agricultural fields rushed to the spot.

The LMD police including CI Shashidhar Reddy, SI Pramod Reddy rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation by deploying a crane and professional swimmers. But, they failed to find Shankar as well as the tractor due to heavy water in the well.

The rescue operation, which was stalled due to the night, has again started in the morning.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .