Complete all developmental works in Karimnagar by March 31: Gangula instructs officials

Gangula Kamalakar instructed officials to complete all developmental works in Karimnagar assembly constituency by March 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar reviewing the progress of developmental works with officials in Karimnagar on Monday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar instructed officials to complete all developmental works in Karimnagar assembly constituency by March 31.

The Minister reviewed the progress of pending works with the officials of Panchayati Raj, R and B, Rural Development, Municipal and Electricity departments and MPTC, Sarpanches and other public representatives at the collectorate auditorium here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of the constituency.

So far, 80 percent of the works were completed, he informed and wanted the officials to complete remaining works on fast track mode. Both panchayat raj and B works should be completed by giving top priority.

Panchayati Raj works for which the tendering process was completed should be completed immediately and prepare proposals for remaining works, he said and instructed officials to blacklist the contractors who were delaying works.

Community association bhavans taken up with Rs 2.80 lakh should be completed along with furniture, he instructed and assured to sanction funds for remaining bhavan.

Besides completing already sanctioned roads, panchayati raj roads should also be completed, he said and added that the district secured the first place in the irrigation sector by supplying adequate water to each and every inch of the land and filling all tanks.

Talking about electricity, he wanted the officials to repair loose wires, replace damaged electric poles with new ones and solve all problems in the supply of current. Collector RV Karnan, ZP CEO Priyanka, District Libraries Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Reddaveni Madhu, ZPTCs Karunasree and P Lalitha and officials of various departments were present.