Karnataka CM says poll promises can’t be implemented in one year

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah's statement left the Telangana Congress in a spot of bother.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah has said that the pre-poll promise of filling 2.50 lakh jobs in one year could not be implemented at one go, leaving the Telangana Congress in a spot of bother.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, the Karnataka Chief Minister said: “We have fulfilled five guarantees in the first phase and also 76 promises are fulfilled in this year’s budget. The manifesto is always for five years. At once, all the promises, which are made in the manifesto, cannot be implemented…”

However, this is in stark contrast to what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said before the Karnataka elections when he said the Congress Yuvanidhi would empower Karnataka’s unemployed youth.

“Rs.3000 per month to graduates, Rs.1500 per month for diploma holders, 2.50 lakh government jobs in one year and 10 lakh private sector jobs. That’s a Congress Guarantee,” was what he said.

Following the Karnataka Congress model, the Telangana Congress too has promised to fill 2 lakh government jobs within one year if it came to power, and to this effect, advertisements were also issued in the media. However, Siddaramaiah’s statement has now put a question mark on the promises made by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in Telangana as well.