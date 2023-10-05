Karnataka Congress MLA admits ‘Five Guarantees’ is trouble

Shadakshari expressed displeasure against the implementation of ‘five guarantees’, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, citing paucity of funds, had ruled out his appeal for making Tiptur a new district .

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 10:17 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Fears of financial experts that implementation of the ‘Five Guarantees’ given by the Congress government in Karnataka could pose many challenges have come true, with Congress MLA K Shadakshari openly admitting that the guarantees had put them in a spot of bother.

Speaking at the October 2 Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at Tiptur, Shadakshari expressed displeasure against the implementation of ‘five guarantees’, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, citing paucity of funds, had ruled out his appeal for making Tiptur a new district .

“I had put a demand before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make Tiptur district. However, the Chief Minister did not agree to the demand. He said there was no money to give chairs and tables to newly created districts,” Shadakshari said, according to news reports.

The Congress MLA further said the five guarantees had cast an adverse impact on execution of other development works in constituencies. This is not an isolated case. In July this year, 11 Congress MLAs wrote a letter to the Chief Minister over non availability of funds for taking up different development works in their respective constituencies.

After the letter created a furore in the State, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar had appealed to all MLAs to be patient as requested by the Chief Minister.

The government needs lots of funds for implementation of the ‘Five Guarantees’ made to the people before elections, the Deputy Chief Minister had said, adding “MLAs should not expect constituency development funds at least this fiscal.”

The adverse impact of implementing the ‘guarantees’ was already being experienced by people in Karnataka.

The Bengaluru Bandh observed by private transport operators on September 11 in protest against a scheme, which permits free travel for women in all government buses, is a classic example. Citing losses, the private transport operators had even demanded Rs.1,000 crore as compensation.

Despite the financial challenges being faced by Karnataka Congress, the Telangana Congress had promised to implement ‘six guarantees’ within 100 days of coming to power.