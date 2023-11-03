Now, Priyank Kharge joins the race for Karnataka CM post

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Now, Karnataka IT Minister and AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge evinces interest in becoming the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The race for Chief Minister’s post in the neighbouring State is heating even as the Congress high command stepped up efforts to stamp out internecine verbal clashes between Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar.

The cause of the new friction was the statement of Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge stating that he would agree to take up the mantle of the Chief Minister, if the party high command directed him so. Kharge was stated to have made this statement while speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on Friday. “The High Command should say, if they ask me to become the Chief Minister, I will say yes”, he was reported to have asserted.

Karnataka Congress is already riven with fractious politics further deepening the rift between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister over different issues, including cabinet reshuffle, appointment of different board and corporation posts.

With discord escalating in the Karnataka Congress camp, Congress leadership rushed General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal to iron out the differences on Wednesday. The duo issued a stern warning to those violating party discipline. However, on Thursday, Siddaramaiah asserted that he would hold the office for a full term of five years.

When asked to give clarity on whether he would head the government for the full five years, the Karnataka Chief Minister was quoted as saying, “For five years our government will be there. I am the Chief Minister and I will continue”

These remarks did not go well with Priyank Kharge. He said Siddaramaiah’s statement to continue as the Chief Minister for a full five-year term was his personal opinion and everyone has the right to express. It was the high command, which decided, he said according to reports.