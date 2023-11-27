Karnataka Congress misusing public money to influence TS voters: Kishan Reddy

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress had stooped to such a level that it was using unethical means to influence voters in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:34 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the Karnataka government publishing advertisements about the five guarantees of the Congress in newspapers published from Telangana, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Karnataka Congress government was misusing public money to influence voters in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress had stooped to such a level that it was using unethical means to influence voters in the State. “Only two days are left for the polls and the Karnataka government is publishing advertisements in Telangana about Congress guarantees. This is nothing but grave misuse of official machinery and looting of taxpayers money,”he alleged.

The action of the Karnataka government had once again proved that the Congress was collecting money in that State to influence voters in Telangana, he said. “Congress party is collecting huge amount of money from contractors, business establishments and IT firms to sponsor party candidates in Telangana,”he alleged.

He reiterated that if his party was voted to power in Telangana it would rename Hyderabad to ‘Bhagyanagar’. ” When Madras can be renamed as Chennai, Bombay as Mumbai and Calcutta as Kolkata. Why can’t Hyderabad be renamed, he asked.