Karnataka farmers suffering because of Congress incompetence, says KTR

KT Rama Rao said farmers in Telangana were aware of the Congress party's incompetence and now their counterparts in Karnataka were experiencing the same

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:57 AM, Sat - 21 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: With the Congress government in Karnataka failing to supply adequate power and farmers staging protests across the State, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said farmers in Telangana were aware of the Congress party’s incompetence and now their counterparts in Karnataka were experiencing the same.

IT Minister and BRS Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday tweeted: “The incompetence of Congress in providing electricity to farmers is well known in Telangana for decades. Now, it appears that Karnataka Farmers have started experiencing the same.”

The Karnataka government is struggling to provide power to the farming community. And, the farmers are up in arms over the Congress government’s failure in ensuring sufficient power supply to the agriculture sector.

At Yadgir, farmers associations staged a protest at the GESCOM office on Thursday demanding seven hours of power supply. Farmers fumed that many standing crops of chillies, cotton, red gram and paddy were getting damaged due to lack of sufficient water in the district on account of poor power supply.

Karnataka Energy Minister K George had said the State government was striving to supply five hours power in shifts. The timings of power supply would be intimated to farmers over TVs, radio and other platforms like, he had said.

The same appears to be still on paper with the protests continuing.