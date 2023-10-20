Rahul Gandhi’s anti-corruption campaign faces backlash as BRS accuses Congress of ‘Note for Seat’ scam

In a twist of political events, as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi intensified his campaign against corruption, the ruling BRS has called on him to acknowledge the alleged widespread corruption within the Congress party

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:04 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

In a twist of political events, as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi intensified his campaign against corruption, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has called on him to acknowledge the alleged widespread corruption within the Congress party, particularly regarding the sale of tickets and positions.

On Friday, TPCC general secretary and Gadwal ticket aspirant K Vijay Kumar filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate, accusing TPCC president A Revanth Reddy of corruption, money laundering, and extortion related to the sale of tickets.

In response to these developments, IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao commented on ‘X’, formerly Twitter “While Scamgress scion Rahul Gandhi delivers speeches on corruption, Telangana Congress leaders are resorting to complaints to the Enforcement Directorate about the ‘Note for Seat’ Scam involving TPCC president, who has previously been embroiled in the ‘Vote for Note’ scandal.”

Rama Rao’s remark alluded to the ongoing controversy and raised questions about the Congress party’s commitment to fighting corruption. He further added, “This is probably why Mahatma Gandhi Ji recommended that Congress be disbanded after Independence.”

The incident involving Revanth Reddy is not an isolated case. In the past, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had alleged that the then AICC Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore had engaged in the sale of TPCC positions.

Sharing a news report, the IT Minister highlighted, “According to Telangana’s Congress MP Venkat Reddy, one All India Congressman sells the TPCC post while another buys it for ₹50 Crore. And Rahul Gandhi lectures the world on Corruption. Scamgress lives up to its Name.”