Fire breaks out at cracker shop in Bengaluru, six dead

According to the damage assessment done by the officials, seven two-wheelers, a container lorry, and three other vehicles were gutted in the fire.

By PTI Updated On - 09:36 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Bengaluru Urban: Six people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a firecracker godown-cum-shop in Attibele in Anekal taluk here on Saturday, police said.

Four persons, including the shop owner, sustained burn injuries and were given treatment. However, one of them who received serious burn injuries has been referred to another hospital, they said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm, police said, adding fire-fighters are at the spot.

“Some employees were working inside the shop when the fire broke out. We have recovered six charred bodies from the spot. Search operations are still underway to ascertain if anymore employees are still trapped inside the gutted shop,” said Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi.

“Five fire engines have been pressed into operations and the fire is under control now,” he added.

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were stored in the godown for the upcoming Deepavali festival. It caught fire and started exploding, police said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.