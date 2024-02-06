Karnataka Government Fixes ‘Uniform Fare Structure’ For Cabs | Ola, Uber, Fasttrack | Karnataka News

The Karnataka government has introduced a uniform fare structure for cabs using apps like OLA and Uber, classifying them into three categories based on vehicle cost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Karnataka government has introduced a uniform fare structure for cabs using apps like OLA and Uber, classifying them into three categories based on vehicle cost. The fare structure prohibits surge pricing and allows passengers to pay based on fixed fares, with nighttime fares increasing by 10%. This ensures a fixed income for drivers.

