Karteek clinches All India National Ranking Tennis Tournament title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bagged top honours in men’s singles of the All India National Ranking Tennis Tournament. He defeated L Suhith Reddy 6-1, 6-3 in the final to clinch the title.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bagged top honours in men’s singles of the All India National Ranking Tennis Tournament held at the ASH Tennis Academy Shamirpet, Hyderabad on Friday.

He defeated L Suhith Reddy 6-1, 6-3 in the final to clinch the title. Earlier in the semifinals, Karteek downed Tushar Madan of Delhi 6-3, 6-4.

Results:

Final: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bt L Suhith Reddy 6-1, 6-3;

Semifinals: Sai Karteek Reddy bt Tushar Madan 6-3, 6-4;

Quarterfinals: Sai Karteek Reddy bt Aditya Vardhan 6-4, 6-4;

Pre-quarterfinals: Sai Karteek Reddy bt Ojes Theyjo 6-3, 6-4.