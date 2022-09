| Karteek Pair Make It To The Finals Of Itf Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

(File Photo) Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Parikshit Somani made it to the final with a hard-fought three-set victory

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Parikshit Somani made it to the final with a hard-fought three-set victory at the 15k ITF tennis tournament at Monastir, Tunisia on Friday.

The Indian doubles pair downed Maximus Jones (Thailand) and Karan Singh duo 6-7(6-8),7-5,10-5. Earlier in quarters, they thrashed DCaravalho (Portugal) and A Ghorbel (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-4.

