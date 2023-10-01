Kashmiri youth festival to be held in Vizag from Oct. 2

According to Nehru Yuvak Kendra officers G. Maheswara and Allam Ramprasad, the festival will be the first of its kind in the city and the visitors will be briefed on the tradition, culture, practices and food habits in the region along with the Central schemes being implemented.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Over 120 delegates including 12 team leaders from Kashmir will take part in a week-long Youth Festival to be held in the city from October 2.

The youth team will represent Anantanag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama districts of the valley and visit places of interest in and around Visakhapatnam.

The festival is also expected to create awareness among the youth on national integration, unity, and peace and also exchange ideas and views on the environment, diversity and existing situation in the valley, besides sharing the tourism, food, culture, handicrafts and other information.