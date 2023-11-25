Kavitha flays Amit Shah for telling lies on reopening of Nizam sugar factory

Kavitha asked how the BJP government, which has closed big public sector companies such as Air India and others would reopen sugar factories

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:23 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

MLC K Kavitha participating in roadshow in Korutla town on Saturday.

Jagtial: MLC K Kavitha came down heavily on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of telling lies about reopening of Nizam sugar factory and advised him to change his name as ‘Abaddala Badsha’ (king of lies).

During his recent visit to Korutla, Amit Shah promised to reopen Nizam sugar factory if BJP was voted to power in the state. Kavitha asked how the BJP government, which has closed big public sector companies such as Air India and others would reopen sugar factories. Was Shah’s statement believable? She questioned.

It was BJP MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, who forced the Bodhan sugar factory into losses and created troubles by lodging the case in the court, Kavitha said while participating in the roadshow in Korutla on Saturday. Outsiders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others were talking about family rule.

The family of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao comprises four crore people of the state. It was not possible for outsiders to create trouble and conflicts in the Telangana family, she made it clear. Informing that conflicts used to take place frequently in the Congress regime, she pointed out that there were no conflicts during the last ten years under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

People should decide whether they want to support the development or anarchy. Stating that both BJP and Congress never fulfilled their promises, she advised the public not to be deceived by believing the fake promises of both the parties. Both the parties were spreading vicious campaigns in WhatsApp groups about the recruitment of jobs. It was the BRS government which filled the highest number of government jobs in the country. Besides giving notification for 2.32 lakh posts, 1.6 lakh jobs were already filled.

Hyderabad was developed on the lines of New York and big multinational companies were coming to the state capital to establish their units. About 30 lakh jobs were provided in the private sector, she informed. There were incidents of people migrating to Gulf countries in search of employment. However, it has changed after the formation of a separate state. Besides beedi, all types of pensions’ amount has been enhanced to Rs 5,000. Irrespective of the cut-off date, the government has decided to provide pension to all beedi workers.