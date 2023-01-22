| Kavitha Lashes Out At Centre For Its Attempts To Privatize Sccl

Kavitha slammed BJP for its anti-poor and pro-corporate policies and said the Centre had attempted to scuttle the development of Singareni by privatizing it

Bhupalpally: MLC and Telangana Boggu Ghani Karimka Sangham (TGBKS) honorary president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for its anti-people and anti-labourer policies.

Stating that the Centre made an attempt to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), she said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken steps to protect the company from privatization keeping the welfare of the SCCL employees in mind.

Addressing a press conference during her visit to Bhupalpally on Sunday, she slammed the BJP for its anti-poor and pro-corporate policies and said the Centre had attempted to scuttle the development of Singareni by privatizing it, while Chandrashekhar Rao had opposed the move.

“Due to the efforts made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the SCCL has benefited more than Coal India. The workers of the SCCl were not only protected by the State government but more people were able to get employment,” she said and urged Singareni workers to unite and raise their voice against the forces that were trying to ruin their livelihood.

Making a scathing attack on the Modi government for its attempts to privatise PSUs, she said it was shameful on the part of the union Government for designing a programme like Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to sell Public Sector Units (PSUs).

She said privatization of the PSUs would affect the lives of many people, mainly marginal communities.

Talking about the vision of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Kavitha said the party would work in every State and gain strength across India.

TBGKS state president K Venkat Rao and others were present.