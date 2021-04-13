Kavitha lauds Telangana girl for designing low-cost house

She appreciated the idea of low-cost houses constructed using concrete pipes

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Monday said the TRS government would continue to support innovative ideas from young professionals for the welfare of society and the development of the State.

She appreciated the idea of low-cost houses constructed using concrete pipes. It was developed by Perala Manasa Reddy, who completed her civil engineering and was a student of a Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution.

Manasa Reddy, a native of Bommakal village in Karimnagar district, after graduating in civil engineering, studied the construction methods of low-cost houses in different countries and came up with her own design using concrete pipes.

Popular as O-pads or micro houses, the structure was built using concrete pipes having 2-metre diameter and has a floor area of 120 sft. Developed for the first time in India, the O-pod house will cover an area of 40 to 120 sft and can be completed in 15 days.