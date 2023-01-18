KCR effort to unite opposition parties futile exercise: Kishan Reddy

He said that by inviting a few leaders and holding a public meeting would not change the perception of the people towards BJP.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:09 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

He said that by inviting a few leaders and holding a public meeting would not change the perception of the people towards BJP.

Hyderabad: Terming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao’s effort to unite opposition parties as futile exercise, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that people of the country has immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, hence, parties like BRS do not matter to BJP.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy said that by inviting a few leaders and holding a public meeting would not change the perception of the people towards BJP. “Let them hold such meetings across the nation. It will have no effect on the BJP. We are not afraid of BRS,” he asserted.

Also Read CM KCR announces funds of Rs 248.9 crore for Khammam

Kishan Reddy said that the Khammam meeting was organised only to criticise Prime Minister Modi. “Leaders present at the meeting were more interested in criticising the PM than promoting BRS. The more you criticise Modi, the more people of Telangana will come closer to BJP. People will soon send BRS out of power,” he said.

Taking exception to the Chief Minister’s remark during the public meeting that the country has lost direction under the BJP regime, Kishan Reddy said that India was developing at a faster pace under the leadership of Modi, unlike Chandrashekhar Rao, who has totally ruined the State’s economy.