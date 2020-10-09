KCR expresses shock over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He recalled that Paswan had stood by the separate Statehood movement.

The Chief Minister said that Paswan will be remembered as a political leader and social reformer in Indian history. He conveyed his condolences to the family of Paswan and members of his party.

