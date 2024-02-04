KCR holds party meeting on Krishna water issue

The meeting strongly condemned the Congress government's decision to hand over projects including the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam to the Krishna River Management Board

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 11:34 PM

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at a high level meeting.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday chaired a high level meeting of the party, registering the party’s condemnation of the State government’s negligent attitude towards protecting the rights of Telangana in the Krishna River water allocation issue.

Stating that the ill-advised moves and approach of the Congress government had jeopardised the rights to irrigation water of farmers from southern Telangana, the meeting also strongly condemned the State government’s decision to hand over projects including the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam to the Krishna River Management Board. The decision, the party’s leadership said, went against the rights of Telangana’s farmers.

Also Read Congress Govt decides to change TS to TG; New State emblem soon

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chandrashekhar Rao at his residence in Nandi Nagar, was attended by MLAs and ex-ministers from the Krishna basin region, apart from BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former Ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Satyavathi Rathore and others.