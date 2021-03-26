KCR should be made PM: Malla Reddy

“Every village and State will get water, power and other facilities if Chandrashekhar Rao is made Prime Minister,” he said, criticising the Central government for its privatisation policy that will affect the livelihood of many employees.

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Taking potshots at the Centre for resorting to privatisation of public sector undertakings, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Thursday sprang a surprise in the Assembly by stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should be made the Prime Minister.

“Every village and State will get water, power and other facilities if Chandrashekhar Rao is made Prime Minister,” he said, criticising the Central government for its privatisation policy that will affect the livelihood of many employees.

“We having been seeing national parties since our childhood but they did nothing for the nation. These parties are continuing with the same old schemes till now but have not even provided water and medicines,” he said, adding: “But Chandrashekhar Rao created a history in seven years by taking up various development activities.”

Explaining various initiatives taken up by the Labour Department, he said all the transactions pertaining to factories have been made online to ensure transparency. The department has provided food and other facilities to migrant workers from 15 States during the Covid-19 pandemic and sent them to their native places through Shramik trains. “We gave Rs 1,500 to each migrant labour for two months along with rice and other commodities during the pandemic, benefiting eight lakh workers,” he said.

As many as 77,000 migrant workers returned to work in the city. Currently, 16 nodal employment registration centres are working in the State, the Minister said adding that efforts were on to make the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Mallepally into a model institute soon.