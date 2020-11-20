KCR to address public meeting on Nov 28

With only a week left, arrangements are being made on a war-footing for the Chief Minister’s meeting

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a public meeting at LB Stadium on November 28, ahead of the polling for the GHMC elections on December 1. With only a week left, arrangements are being made on a war-footing for the Chief Minister’s meeting, even as the entire party cadre was into rigorous poll campaigning across all the 150 divisions of GHMC, TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao said on Friday.

Speaking after releasing the GHMC Progress Report of last six years at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao urged the TRS candidates to work round-the-clock for the next 10 days and ensure a thumping victory. “Last time, we fell short by a few seats. But let us hit the century mark in this GHMC elections,” he said. He suggested that the TRS candidates first visit the aspirants who competed for party tickets to seek their cooperation and together hit the campaign trail.

The TRS working president asked the candidates to use the GHMC Progress Report to explain to the people the work done by the TRS government in the last six years to develop Hyderabad. “It is our best weapon against our opponents. We must explain to the people how our visionary Chief Minister had overcome several hurdles and ensured that the the city was on the growth path,” he added.

Earlier, Rama Rao said the TRS does not merely mouth words of social justice, but proved its commitment through deeds. He said while only 75 of the 150 seats were reserved for women, TRS gave tickets to 85 women candidates. Similarly, the party ensured justice for all other communities including the upper castes, he said. He pointed out that TRS gave 17 seats to minorities, 13 to SCs and three to STs. “To allay the fears of people who had settled down in Hyderabad, the TRS gave tickets to eight such candidates who are natives of other States,” he added.

