KCR to chair key meeting with party functionaries on April 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 03:59 PM

File photo of BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair a meeting of key party functionaries to take stock of the political scenario in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Telangana Bhavan on April 18. He will discuss election strategies and the campaign route map till polling day on May 13.

He will also distribute B forms to party candidates apart from handing over cheques for Rs.95 lakh each towards election expenses in adherence to prescribed norms.

Chandrashekhar Rao will also chair a comprehensive review meeting where he will discuss election strategies and campaign routes, with MP candidates, legislators, former elected representatives, district presidents, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and also State executive body members. The route map for his proposed bus yatra from next week also will be finalised during the meeting.

The party observed that amidst growing discontent against the ruling Congress party, the people of Telangana are increasingly looking towards Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership to address their concerns. Recent survey reports also indicate strong support for the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reflecting the public’s desire for their rights to be protected.

Responding to the aspirations of the people, the BRS president is gearing up to intensify his outreach efforts across Telangana. Recognising the plight of farmers grappling with drought conditions triggered by the Congress government due to its inefficient management of water resources, he plans to embark on bus yatras across the State with an aim to connect directly with farmers, understand their challenges, and provide necessary support.