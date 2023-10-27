KCR trains guns at Congress for calling Rythu Bandhu ‘waste’

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that he had launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the first time in the country to empower the Dalit community.

Hyderabad: Training his guns at the Congress, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cautioned the people of Telangana that if the Congress was voted to power, it would spell doom for farmers with the Congress all set to scrap welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and uninterrupted free power to agriculture. He vowed that the BRS government would extend enhanced support to farmers upon getting re-elected for the third consecutive term.

The Chief Minister, who addressed Praja Ashirvada Sabha meetings held in Palair, Mahabubabad and Wardhannapet constituencies on Friday, said eminent people like Dr MS Swaminathan and premier organisations such as the United Nations appreciated the Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers. However, Congress leaders were spewing venom against the farmer welfare schemes and even terming them unnecessary expenditure.

“Former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy calls Rythu Bandhu scheme a waste expenditure. The present PCC president (A Revanth Reddy) declares that three hours of power is enough for farmers and uninterrupted power supply is wastage of valuable money of tax payers. If the Congress wins, they will scrap both Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu, putting an end to Telangana’s development. People should decide whether they want progress or regress,” he said.

The Chief Minister slammed Revanth Reddy for belittling the Lambada community who had met him seeking an MLA ticket to their community. “The present TPCC chief said he could easily get votes of the Lambada community by giving each of them Rs 1,000 and some illicit liquor. Is this the respect that the Congress leadership has for tribal leaders? Why such arrogance?” he asked.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that he had launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the first time in the country to empower the Dalit community. If BRS candidate Upender Reddy was elected, the scheme would be implemented on a saturation basis in Palair constituency on the lines of Huzurabad Assembly segment.

While addressing the public rally at Palair, he reminded voters about the previous regimes that failed to address the water woes of the region, despite being in power for over six decades. It was only after the BRS formed the government that the Bhakta Ramadasu Lift irrigation Scheme was completed. After the BRS comes to power again, the Sitarama project will be completed to ensure that the Palair constituency will never face a water crisis,” he said.

Elaborating on the achievements of Telangana under the BRS tenure during the last ten years, the Chief Minister said Telangana had secured the second position in the country in paddy production with three crore tonnes per annum, next only to Punjab. He stated that he was not making any promises for the sake of elections but would like to distribute wealth to the people as the State’s revenue increases.

“As promised in the BRS manifesto, we will enhance the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to Rs 12,000 per acre per annum from next financial year.

Upon getting elected, all the 93 lakh BPL families in Telangana will be provided fine rice and also health insurance coverage. We will also enhance the Aasara pensions besides providing Rs 3,000 honorarium to eligible women,” he added.