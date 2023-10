Telangana Elections 2023: KCR Slams Congress Party On Progress Of Muslims And Dalits

In a scathing critique of the Congress Party in Telangana, CM KCR expressed his doubts about whether the party had genuinely served the interests of Muslims and Dalits or if it merely exploited them as "vote banks."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: In a scathing critique of the Congress Party in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his doubts about whether the party had genuinely served the interests of Muslims and Dalits or if it merely exploited them as “vote banks.”

Watch: