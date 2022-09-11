KCR will become an immediate sensation in national politics: Medak MP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is handing over CMRF cheques to beneficiaries in Dubbak of Sididpet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: The Medak MP and TRS District President Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will certainly become a sensation by achieving success in national politics.

Speaking to news reporters in Dubbak on Sunday, the TRS District President said the entire nation was looking for a leader like Chandrashekhar Rao at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government did nothing in the last eight years.

Like Rao made Telangana a model in development and welfare, the Medak MP exuded confidence that Rao will bring a tremendous change to the nation. Reddy said that the BJP leaders were jealous of Telangana because it had achieved unprecedented growth in the last eight years.

Accusing the BJP of creating religious differences for political gain in different parts of the nation over the years, he said that the Telangana Chief Minister had made the State into a peaceful State in the country. He said the representatives of farmers’ organisations from 25 states had requested the Chief Minister to enter into the national politics for the country’s gain. The Medak MP said that the farmer’s leaders were impressed by the development after visiting Mallanna Sagar and other parts of Telangana.

Reddy lashed out at BJP for making false promises like bringing back the black money from Swiss bank accounts. He said that they had failed to get anything from the black money holders until today, but waived off lakhs crores to corporate companies. Recalling the support the Siddipet people extended to the Chief Minister in successfully leading the 14 years long second phase of the Telangana movement, the MP has urged the Siddipet people to extend similar support to Rao.

Reddy distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques to 21 beneficiaries in Dubbak on Saturday. He has also participated in multiple programmes.