KCR writes to Narasimha Reddy Commission, says panel ‘biased’ against BRS

Raises doubts over an impartial probe into alleged irregularities, wants Justice L Narasimha Reddy to step down from inquiry commission

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 12:56 PM

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission appeared to be biased and working with a preconceived notion to present a report against the BRS.

In a 12-page written reply to the notice served by the Commission on the alleged irregularities in the power sector during the BRS government tenure, the BRS chief found fault with the commission for being biased as seen from the statements made in the press even as the probe was under progress.

He also raised doubts over an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities. “Considering your statements in the press, it appears that you have already a preconceived notion to give a report against the BRS government. There will be no purpose in appearing before you in person to explain different aspects. I humbly appeal to you to voluntarily step down from the inquiry Commission,” Chandrashekhar Rao said in the letter.

Earlier this week, the inquiry commission had served notices on 25 officials and others including the former Chief Minister seeking their written explanation on the allegations. Explaining in detail the power situation during 2014 in Telangana, the former Chief Minister explained with facts and figures every aspect as to how the power crisis was addressed by the BRS government.

Recalling the power crisis during the bifurcation of the State, he reminded that there was a power crisis of 2,700 MW. This apart, Andhra Pradesh, against the rules, abolished power supply, resulting in an additional power crisis of 1,500 MW, besides 900 MW deficiency due to lack of gas-based power generation. In total, there was a deficiency of nearly 5,000 MW, he said.

The BRS government took several measures to improve the power situation and introduced a few reforms. Accordingly, the installed power capacity, which was about 7,778 MW in the State, was increased to 20,000 MW, he explained.

All this was achieved by studying the practices adopted by other State governments, adhering to the Central government rules and obtaining necessary permissions.

When the Telangana government was making an agreement for procuring power from Chhattisgarh, the then Telugu Desam MLA A Revanth Reddy had raised objections before the Telangana ERC. After considering all the objections raised by Revanth Reddy, the ERC approved the proposals prepared by power organizations in the State, he said.

“If Revanth Reddy had any further objections, there was scope for him to approach the Electricity Appellate Tribunal and then the Supreme Court. However, he did not appeal before them,” Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out.

After coming to power, the Congress government presented white papers on the BRS government’s performance in the Assembly and there were lengthy debates and discussions in the House.

Despite the fact that the inquiry commission cannot be constituted on the Electricity Regulatory Commission orders, an inquiry commission has been constituted, the BRS chief said.