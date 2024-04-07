Telangana: Judicial panel to submit report on power within 100 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 06:29 PM

Hyderabad: The judicial panel headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy to probe the alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous government will submit its report within 100 days to the State government.

On Sunday, the panel held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Justice Narasimha Reddy and collected information with regard to the three issues. Principal Secretary (Energy) S A M Rizvi and senior officials of TS Transco & Genco and energy department officials attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Justice Reddy said the panel had started its probe into the alleged irregularities taken place in Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Chhattisgarh government and Bhadradri and Yadadri power projects. The panel would soon issue notices to officials involved in the decision making of the PPA with Chhattisgarh government and Bhadradri and Yadadri power projects, he said.

In addition, the commission would also issue public notice inviting suggestions and information with regard to the issues, he said, adding that the commission would only examine the propriety and legality of the decisions and no arimony or attribution of motives would be permitted in the course of hearings.

During the meeting the panel discussed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Telangana and Chhattisgarh governments to supply 1000 MW power to Telangana. Similarly, the details pertaining to the award of contract for Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power Stations were furnished to the panel by the officials.