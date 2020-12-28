KCR’s adopted daughter to get married on Monday

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s wife K Shobamma on Sunday presented jewellery and clothes to their adopted daughter in the presence of Women and Child Welfare department officials. Minister for ST Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Women Development Commissioner, Special officer Divya and other officials were present.

Pratyusha who was rescued in 2015 after being tortured by her stepmother was adopted by the Chief Minister. She got engaged to Charan Reddy, who works in a private firm, on October 18. Their marriage will be held on Monday.

