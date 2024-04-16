KCR says Congress government won’t last long

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao drew attention to the Congress's failure to fulfill key promises made to farmers, including the Rythu Bandhu scheme and Rs.500 bonus per quintal for paddy.

Hyderabad: Predicting that the Congress government in Telangana had its days numbered, Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday that surveys by the Congress itself had indicated that the ruling party would not manage more than two MP seats in the forthcoming elections.

The survey reports and the escalating discontentment towards the Congress government and the surge in defections to the BJP had made Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy jittery, which was evident from his statements.

“While we wish the Congress government to complete its five-year term, recent developments and the Chief Minister’s remarks cast doubts on its survival. While there is an uncertainty over the number of people defecting from the Congress to the BJP, we need not wonder if the Chief Minister himself shifts loyalties considering his subtle gestures towards the BJP in recent times,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Addressing a well-attended Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Sulthanpur in Medak on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao drew attention to the Congress’s failure to fulfill key promises made to farmers, including the Rythu Bandhu scheme and Rs.500 bonus per quintal for paddy. Calling upon the farmers to voice their demands through the postcard movement launched in Siddipet constituency recently, he asked them to write to the Chief Minister, demanding the promised crop loan waiver, compensation of Rs.25,000 per acre for crop losses and immediate procurement of paddy along with the Rs.500 bonus.

“Considering the plight of farmers, the State government must provide the Rs.500 bonus to paddy farmers. I assure the Chief Minister that the BRS will not object or complain to the Election Commission of India in this regard. If the election code is an issue, I urge the State government to issue bills now and release the bonus after the elections. We will not spare the Congress government unless the bonus is given to paddy farmers,” he said.

Pointing out that the Congress which promised to implement crop loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh by December 9 had now shifted the date to August 15 in an attempt to deceive farmers once again. In a call to action, Chandrashekhar Rao urged voters to deliver a resounding failure to the Congress in the upcoming parliamentary elections and hold the government accountable for its unfulfilled commitments. Emphasising the importance of voting for the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he stressed the need for a strong voice representing Telangana’s interests in the parliament. He criticised the Congress’s inconsistent approach towards implementing welfare measures and vowed to hold the government accountable.

Referring to the Congress government as “Lilliputs”, the BRS president said the narrow-minded government disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary without offering him floral tributes at the 125 feet statue installed during the BRS rule in Telangana. “We constructed the largest statue of Dr Ambedkar to honour him as Telangana State could be realised due to his provisions under Article 3 of the Constitution. But this Lilliput government dishonoured him on his birth anniversary without even decorating the premises and denying entry for people who came to pay their respects,” he said.

He asked if the Congress leaders deliberately neglected the statue, why were they enjoying other constructions like the State Secretariat, the newly constructed MLA quarters and renovated Yadadri temple, taken up under the BRS government.

Expressing his displeasure over the police restricting people’s movement to the public meeting and removal of flex banners en route, the former Chief Minister urged them to perform their duties impartially and refrain from partisan actions. He warned against harassment of innocent citizens, urging the DGP to take corrective measures to address such issues. He also reminded the fair treatment of employees and teachers under the BRS regime by giving them the highest ever salaries compared to any State in the country.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Chandrashekhar Rao likened it to “useless relatives” who made no contribution for Telangana and its people. He urged the youth to make informed choices for the State’s progress. He urged people not to fall for rhetoric that yields no benefit for the State.