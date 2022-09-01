KCR’s role very important in stopping BJP: Lalu Prasad Yadav

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:43 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that the united Opposition forces will stop the BJP jaggernaut in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav underlined that the role of Telangana Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as “very important”.

Chandrashekhar Rao called on Lalu Prasad Yadav at the latter’s residence during his visit to Patna on Wednesday where they discussed about national politics and the BJP rule among others. They agreed upon the need for unification of the Opposition parties and vowed to work together in this direction.

On the occasion, the RJD chief stated that the Mahaghatbandhan in Bihar would take a wider form in the coming days. He felt that the BJP was becoming restless with the increasing strength of the Opposition parties and stated that the role of Chandrashekhar Rao was “very important” in this regard.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that there was an urgent need to oust the BJP from power to save the country. He stated that the unification of the Opposition parties was underway and the BJP will be bid farewell in 2024.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao received a grand welcome upon his arrival at the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The RJD chief along with his wife Rabri Devi as well as Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav extended a warm welcome.

Chandrashekhar Rao also inquired about Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad was also present on this occasion.