CM KCR distributes cheques to families of Galwan soldiers, Bihar migrant workers in Patna

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:52 PM, Wed - 31 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday extended financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who died in Galwan valley and Bihar workers who lost lives in a fire mishap in Secunderabad. Along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, he handed over the cheques to the bereaved families in Patna.

Upon his arrival at Jayaprakash Narayan Airport in Patna by a special flight, Chandrasekhar Rao was welcomed by his fans at every major junction with flexi banners. At the Bihar Chief Minister’s office, Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav extended a warm welcome.

Speaking after paying homage to the martyred soldiers and handing over the cheques, Chandrashekhar said on behalf of the Telangana government, he wanted to extend financial assistance to jawans who lost their lives in Galwan Valley. “We can’t bring back the martyrs. We wanted to help their families and give a message to the soldiers guarding the country’s borders that the nation was standing with them,” he said.

Terming the Bihar workers as growth partners of Telangana which was the youngest State of India, the Chief Minister stated that the Telangana government had special respect for Bihar workers and wanted to share their grief and pain. “Hence, the Telangana government announced financial assistance to the workers who died in an accident in Secunderabad to help the bereaved families. I heartfully thank Nitish Kumar ji and Tejaswi Yadav for their cooperation for the good cause of extending financial support to the families,” he added.

During the Covid-19 crisis when the Centre failed to arrange transportation to send Bihar workers back to their native place, he reminded that the Telangana government arranged over 150 special trains to transport the migrant workers to their native places.

“I came from the land of Godavari to the land of Ganga. Both rivers were the birthplaces of great civilisations. Whenever any revolution started from Bihar, it brought peace to the country. Bihar is a sacred land which has historic Nalanda University that enhanced the nation’s image in the world from 5th to 13th century. I am happy to visit such a land,” he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appreciated his Telangana counterpart for the latter’s concern for the bereaved families of the Galwan soldiers and Bihar workers. He recalled that Chandrashekhar Rao was the only politician in the country who fought for a separate State, achieved it and now being part of its progress. “The Bihar government too extended financial assistance to the Galwan soldiers who hail from the State. But one must appreciate the fact that Chandrashekhar Rao ji is extended the financial assistance as a responsible leader though he had no obligation. The progress that Telangana made under his leadership especially Mission Bhagiratha is commendable,” he stated.

Chandrashekhar Rao handed over cash cheques each worth Rs 5 lakh to families of 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire mishap at Secunderabad timber depot.

Similarly cash cheques each worth Rs 10 lakh were given to the families of soldiers. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samiti president MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC S Madhusudana Chary, TRS party general secretary Shravan Kumar Reddy, former Karimnagar Mayor Ravinder Singh, leaders of National Farmers Unions and others.

