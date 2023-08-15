Keep the ‘josh’ high with these patriotic Audible titles

These titles will transport you to the heart of India’s journey to Independence and beyond.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: As the echoes of our freedom struggle resonate through time as part of the inspiring stories of our nation’s heroes, we have handpicked a few audiobooks and podcasts on Audible. These titles will transport you to the heart of India’s journey to Independence and beyond. Step into the world of freedom fighters and let the voices of history, culture, and change fill your ears in this tribute to India’s remarkable story.

The Last Heroes

Written by: P Sainath and Narrated by: Derek Denzil

Learn what freedom truly means with Audible’s ‘The Last Heroes’, documenting the journey of the foot soldiers of the Indian freedom struggle. The spirit of perseverance and an uncompromising resistance against the British Empire helped millions of common people come together to achieve freedom. The audiobook also sheds light on real people who led the movement such as Adivasis, Dalits, OBCs, Brahmins, Muslims, Sikhs, and Hindus.

Ahimsa

Written by: Supriya Kelkar and Narrated by: Zehra Jane Naqvi

Discover the poignant tale of a young girl Anjali who is compelled to join the freedom struggle post the incarceration of her activist mother, due to an unanticipated demand made by Mahatma Gandhi to all Indian families to give one family member for the Independence movement. In the process of assisting her mother in all her activism and social work, Anjali learned to overcome her prejudices and take over her mother’s work after she was jailed.

Why I Am an Atheist and Other Works

Written by: Bhagat Singh and Narrated by: Siddhanta Pinto

The stalwart of the Indian freedom struggle and an idol for many, Comrade Bhagat Singh revolutionised the way people think about freedom. Well-read and opinionated, he went into a deep train of thought after a serious discussion with a friend on the realities of life and the existence of God. This book is an anthology of 18 of his valued writings from within the walls of prison and outside it.

The Story of My Experiments with Truth: An Autobiography

Written by: MK Gandhi and Narrated by: Sagar Arya

This audiobook marks the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth and the impeccable contributions made by the man to the Indian freedom struggle. Gandhi’s nonviolent struggles against racism, violence, and colonialism in South Africa and India set him apart from society. In his memoir, he presents his exemplary life as a reference to those who would want to follow in his footsteps.

The Revolution – Untold Story of Indian Freedom Struggle

Written by: Kaushik Mazumdar, Susmita Mazumdar

This podcast narrates the events and untold story of the militant freedom struggle. It covers the period starting from the prelude to the Battle of Plassey, up to August 15, 1947. It encapsulates the essence of the freedom struggle starting from where it all began and each episode has a detailed overview of the epoch, chronicling the period.

Gumnaam Shaheed Season 1: Madanlal Dhingra

Written by: Manish Kumar, Hind Yugm, and Narrated by: Atul Arya

‘Gumnaam Shaheed Season 1’ recounts the untold story of Shaheed Madanlal Dhingra and other activists who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. Sunita Dhanraj, the founder of the NGO Shaheed Swabhimaan Manch, discovers the lesser-known triumphs of a Shaheed. This podcast uncovers the story of Shaheed Mandanlal Dhingra, his interactions with Savarkar, and his incarceration.

The Nanda Devi Mystery

Written by: Asiaville and Narrated by: Sashi Kumar

‘The Nanda Devi Mystery’ podcast on Audible deep dives into the captivating account of the missing nuclear device that interlinks the histories of India and America. The podcast recounts the gripping tale of an endeavour undertaken by these two nations against China. This bone-chilling mystery will entice listeners with awe-inspiring accounts of the high-altitude mountaineers turned spies.