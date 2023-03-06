Abhiram Daggubati’s debut movie ‘Ahimsa’ releasing on April 7

Director Teja, who is a specialist in making youthful romantic entertainers, is coming up with his mark entertainer ‘Ahimsa’ which marks the debut of Abhiram Daggubati.

Hyderabad: Director Teja, who is a specialist in making youthful romantic entertainers, is coming up with his mark entertainer ‘Ahimsa’ which marks the debut of Abhiram Daggubati. P Kiran is producing the movie on Anandi Art Creations banner. RP Patnaik scored beautiful music for the film whose teaser as well as trailer got a tremendous response.

Here comes the update about the film’s theatrical arrival date. ‘Ahimsa’ will release in cinemas on April 7 as a summer offering. The announcement poster shows different aspects of the movie and the makers are all set to kick-start the next round of promotions soon.

Sameer Reddy handled the cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. Anil Achugatla has penned dialogues and Supriya is the art director.

Besides Abhiram, the film has Geethika, Rajat Bedi, Sadha, Ravi Kale, Kamal Kamaraju, Manoj Tiger, Kalpalatha, Devi Prasad and others in the cast.