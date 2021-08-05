Kendall Jenner sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for breach of contract

The 25-year-old model was paid $1.5 and a 20 per cent service fee for two shoots. However, Kendall failed to appear at the second shoot.

By | Published: 10:38 am

Hyderabad: Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand, Liu Jo. According to the brand, the supermodel breached their contract after she failed to appear at a photoshoot.

The 25-year-old model was paid $1.5 and a 20 per cent service fee for two shoots. However, Kendall failed to appear at the second shoot.

TMZ stated that Kendall fulfilled her obligation for the first shoot in 2019, for Liu Jo’s Spring/Summer 2020 campaign, and received more than $1.3 million. But by March 2020, when she was supposed to shoot the Fall/Winter 2020 campaign in London, but the coronavirus pandemic prohibited her from travelling.

The report adds that Liu Jo offered to reschedule for fall of 2020, but Kendall “ultimately turned down all of Liu Jo’s good-faith offers of compromise”.

According to them, Kendall even stopped responding after a point. At this point the brand decided to terminate the contract and sue Kendall. Apparently, Kendall also owed the brand a refund.

A spokesperson for model management company The Society Management, who represents Kendall told TMZ that the “suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic”.

TMZ also reported that Kendall “has willingly offered to complete services honouring her commitments”.