Kerala-based ‘Maryan Apparels’ stops supplying uniforms to Israeli police

Maryan Apparels said it stopped receiving orders from Israel as it "morally disagrees with Israel's action of bombing civilian areas, including where hospitals are located, killing innocent people"

By ANI Published Date - 07:44 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala-based apparel company “Maryan Apparels”, which supplies uniforms to the Israeli police force, has decided not to accept orders from it until peace is restored in the Gaza Strip.

The company said it stopped receiving orders from Israel as it “morally disagrees with Israel’s action of bombing civilian areas, including where hospitals are located, killing innocent people”.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes in retaliation to Hamas’s attack against it on October 7.

The firm, however, said that it would fulfil all previous commitments made to the Israeli police force and expressed the hope that peace would be restored very soon in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The company has an annual turnover of Rs 50-70 crore. Maryan also exports school uniforms, hospital wear, fire and rescue clothing and coats to the countries in the Middle East.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev in his Facebook post said that it is interesting that Kerala has a company that has already been noticed all over the world and has only now become the subject of discussion.

“Maryan Apparels is a company with a huge market on a global basis. Maryan Apparel has been providing uniforms to the Israeli police since 2015. The company is fully focused on the export sector. This clothing manufacturing company has worked behind the uniforms worn by the Philippine Army, Qatar Air Force, Qatar Police, British American security companies and hospital uniforms, not just the Israeli Police,” P Rajeev said.

The company headed by Malayali Thomas Olickal has been manufacturing and packing all the uniforms in the manufacturing unit operating in Kannur Koothuparamba since 2008. Maryan Apparel also has a dedicated research and development team to ensure high-quality standards.

Around 1,500 employees work in the company. Most of them are from nearby areas. 95 per cent of the employees are women.