Kerala: Over 2.5 million people to take part in cleaning drive on Oct 2

By IANS Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Thiruvananthapuram: Over 2.5 million people in Kerala will join a cleanliness drive organised by Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) across the state as part of the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign on October 2.

The drive will try to cover every nook and corner of the state including urban and rural stretches, bus stands, railway stations, parks, tourist centres and markets.

At least 200 people drawn from different walks of life from each ward of every local body will join the campaign, marking the beginning of the second phase of the intensive cleaning campaign running up to January 30, 2024.

The activities will be coordinated by the state and district level campaign secretariats.

The activities to ensure 100 per cent waste management in schools and government institutions will be held from October 2 to October 10; while activities aimed at ensuring a proper waste management system and adherence to green protocol in commercial and private establishments are planned from October 10 to October 20.

On October 1, a massive cleanliness campaign will be conducted across the state as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and as part of Gandhi Jayanti from October 2 to October 15.

Around 23,000 places have already been identified, which is expected to go up to 25,000 localities. The campaign will be carried out in at least two areas in each urban local body ward and in all wards in each village panchayat.

The programme has been registered as an event on swachhatahiseva.com. People interested in joining the campaign can select the place of their choice by downloading the map on the portal.

Also, during October, LSGD will address the shortcomings of the waste management system at tourist destinations.

From November 1 to November 15, activities to ensure proper functioning of community composting facilities will be taken up.

From November 15 to November 30, the campaign will look into the functioning of the mini material collection facility (MCF) and resource recovery facilities (RRF).

The local self-government institutions (LSGIs) will be working towards ensuring an effective sanitary waste management system in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from December 1 to December 10.

Keeping public spaces litter-free and water bodies free of solid waste are some of the important targets of this phase besides felicitating institutions and organisations with effective waste management systems and selecting the best LSGIs.

The campaign is aimed at turning each LSGI totally clean, green and healthy thus making entire LSGIs garbage-free by March 2024.