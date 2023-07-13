Khammam: 42 girl students of SBIT bag jobs in Cognizant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

SBIT chairman G Krishna handed over offer letters to students selected for jobs in Cognizant in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: As many as 42 girl students of the city based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) were selected for jobs in Cognizant company in a campus placement drive conducted in college.

26 students of CSC, 10 students of ECE and six students of EEE were selected for jobs. The selected students were offered an annual salary of Rs 3.50 lakh. With this as many as 293 students of the college secured placements in the academic year 2022-23, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said that the SBIT has tied up with multinational company Cognizant to provide skilled training to students followed by placement. The students were being trained by many multinational companies for skill development.

The college principal Dr. G Rajkumar said that it was commendable that 42 female students got placements through Cognizant Company’s mega placement drive. Third and final year students would be provided training and employment opportunities from this academic year onwards.

The students should take advantage of the opportunities and bag a job by the time they leave the college, he said. The representative of Cognizant Emmanuel was congratulated on the occasion.

The college vice principal Gandham Srinivasa Rao, academic directors, Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, Dr. G Subhash Chander, Dr. J Ravindra Babu and TPO N. Savita, A Mallikharjun and others were present.