Artisan assistance scheme: Over 40,000 applications submitted in erstwhile Adilabad

The process of selecting beneficiaries for Telangana government's ambitious scheme for financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to artisans and craftsmen is being carried out

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hands over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh aid to a beneficiary in Mancherial on June 9.

Adilabad: The process of selecting beneficiaries for the State government’s ambitious scheme for financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to artisans and craftsmen is being carried out. Over 40,000 applications have been submitted by artisans in erstwhile Adilabad district. The initiative was launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Mancherial in June.

As many as 42,906 applications were received from artisans of various backward communities in erstwhile Adilabad district, seeking the financial assistance from the government. Local Mandal Parishad Development Officers and municipal commissioners verified the applications and approved them for providing the aid as per guidelines of the government.

A total of 14,526 applications were submitted in Nirmal district, while 11,721 applications were submitted in Adilabad district. Similarly, 11,106 applications were submitted in Mancherial district and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district accounted for 5,558 applications. A total of 3,187 applicants in Mancherial district, 5,590 applications in Adilabad district and 1,949 applications in Nirmal district were found to be ineligible.

Adilabad BC Welfare Officer Rajesham and his counterpart in Mancherial, Vinod Kumar, said the eligible beneficiaries of an Assembly constituency would be provided with Rs 1 lakh aid as per budget in a phased manner. The applicants should continue a community-based traditional occupation and reside in a village mentioned in the application. Applications of those who do not have an occupation are being rejected, they said.

BC Welfare officials said artisans and craftsmen of 15 communities such as Medari, Kammari, Rajaka, Naibrahmana, Vishwabrahmana, etc were initially eligible to get the monetary aid according to guidelines of the initiative. However, the artisans and craftsmen belonging to any community could avail the aid under the scheme, the officials clarified.

The financial assistance, which will be provided to the artisans without any bank linkage, is envisaged for socio-economic development of artisans.

Mancherial

Applications received: 11,106

Eligible applicants: 7,783

Ineligible applications: 3,187

Adilabad

Applications received: 11,721

Eligible applicants: 6,131

Ineligible applications: 5,590

Nirmal

Applications received: 14,521

Eligible applicants: 11,496

Ineligible applications: 1,949

Kumram Bheem Asifabad

Applications received: 5,558

Eligible applicants: 3,585

Ineligible applications: 1,822

Also Read Telangana Govt releases Rs 400 crore for BC artisan assistance