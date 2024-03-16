Dharnas, rastha rokos, burning of PM’s effigy marks BRS protest in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 04:32 PM

Nalgonda: BRS supporters took out rallies and staged dharnas across the erstwhile Nalgonda district protesting against the arrest of MLC K Kavitha.

In Suryapet, BRS activists took out a rally from the old bus stand to the new bus stand and staged a dharna at the Telangana Talli statue. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. Protests were staged at Huzurnagar, Athmakur (S) and Chilvemla too. The police foiled the effort of the BRS workers to block National Highway 65 at Munagala in the district.

National Highway No. 365 was blocked by the BRS members at Arvepally and Nagaram. BRS members also staged a dharna at the Kodad crossroad, the border point of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Yadadri-Bhongir, rasta rokos were staged at Pochampally, Thurkapally, Yadagirigutta and Bhongir, where the effigy of Modi was burnt.

High tension prevailed at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district when the police arrested BRS district president and former MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik, who was staging a dharna along with the party members. Led by former MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, BRS workers staged a dharna at the Clock Tower centre and raised slogans.