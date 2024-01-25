Khammam BRS leader arrested for land encroachment

Pagadala Nagaraju and his wife Srividya were accused of illegally regularising government land under GO 59 by misleading the investigating officer with the documents of a different property.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 11:03 PM

Khammam BRS leader Pagadala Nagaraju (file photo)

Khammam: The two-town police arrested BRS town president Pagadala Nagaraju here on Thursday in connection with illegal encroachment of government land. Nagaraju and his wife Srividya were accused of illegally regularising government land under GO 59 by misleading the investigating officer with the documents of a different property.

The district administration cancelled the registration of a 415 square yard plot at Bypass Road Lord Rama Temple in Khammam city recently and illegal structures on the land were demolished besides taking the land into possession. It was said that Nagaraju, A-2 in the case, was absconding for a long time after the two-town police booked a case against him in the land encroachment case while A-1 accused Srividya was granted an anticipatory bail by the court.

He was also accused of deterring the police from performing their duties when they went to his house in the Gattaiah Centre area on Thursday night to arrest him. Nagaraju would be sent to judicial remand, CI Kumaraswamy said.