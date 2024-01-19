Khammam Collector warns traders against cheating chilli farmers

District Collector VP Gautham inspected the purchases of chilli and enquired about the problems of the farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 09:45 PM

Collector VP Gautham inspecting the chilli yard and interacting with farmers at the Khammam agricultural market on Friday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has warned that strict action would be taken against traders if they cheat farmers in the purchase of chilli at Khammam agricultural market. The Collector visited the market on Friday. He inspected the purchases of chilli and enquired about the problems of the farmers. Speaking on this occasion, he said that if the price of quality chilli was reduced there would be action against the traders.

Following the directions of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, marketing director and senior officials visited Khammam agricultural market and took action regarding the price of chilli. There were allegations that the price was not offered according to the quality. To address the issue three agricultural officers and a technician from the Horticulture Department have been appointed in the agricultural market to test the quality standards of the chilli.

Gautham informed that the price bidding on Friday was Rs. 20, 000 and chilli fetched a price of Rs 20, 500. Due to virus and unseasonal rains the quality of chilli has decreased Rs. 13, 000 to Rs 17, 000. He warned that if the traders harm the farmers’ interests in the name of quality their license would be revoked. Steps would be taken to ensure that every bag of chilli brought to market would be purchased and farmers should not worry, he said.

VP Gautham expressed anger at delay in guest house works

Later in the day, the Collector visited Nelakondapally mandal headquarters and inspected the works of a guest house being built at a cost of Rs 1 crore and an auditorium being constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore at Sri Bhakta Ramadasu Dhyana Mandir.

Gautham expressed anger at the authorities for not completing the works of the guest house as per the schedule. He directed the officials to speed up the works and complete guest house construction within two months and prepare it for inauguration. Materials related to the works should be acquired in two days and photos should be posted on the progress of the works. The number of workers should be increased and the work should be carried out on war footing. The daily action plan and schedule should be submitted, he said.

The Collector directed the officials to complete the auditorium works by February 5.