Khammam CP asks public to be wary of cyber criminals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 08:35 PM

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt asked investors not to fall into the trap of cyber criminals who approach them in the guise of offering investments-high profits and online trading.

“People should be vigilant against cyber frauds in the wake of many complaints in cybercrime police stations that they have been cheated of lakhs of rupees in the name of online trading” he said.

In a statement here on Monday he said that unknown links, websites, applications and messages should not be trusted. In case of this type of cyber fraud individuals should immediately call cyber crime helpline-1930 or report at cybercrime.gov.in.

Public should also be careful about part time job offers as they could lead to cheating. People should not trust messages to them through websites and applications by cyber criminals with offers of profits in trading in crypto currency and international companies, the CP added.