WhatsApp Hacking: Fraudsters’ new ploy to dupe people; know all about it

In this nefarious fraud, fraudsters/hackers manipulate and divert calls and messages of victims to specific numbers to obtain OTPs and then log into their WhatsApp accounts.
Hyderabad: Fraudsters keep updating themselves and keep coming up with new tricks as technology keeps improving and awareness on cyber frauds keeps raising. In a new kind of fraud, cyber fraudsters are scamming people with unwanted calls from shady numbers on WhatsApp.
Of late, the cyber wings of Pune and Pimpri Chicnhwad police have been receiving complaints about criminals hacking into WhatsApp accounts of people and demanding money from the victims and the people in their contact lists.
Experts say that fraudsters have been scamming people by using a tactic, wherein dialing a specific number or sending a text message in a particular format to specific numbers will make mobile service providers allow users to forward calls and messages to other numbers.
According to a news report on Times of India, an Inspector of the Cyber police station in Pune said that the number of such complaints have increased lately, as cybercriminals have been deploying this technique to dupe people.
Few things that will help you and your loved ones from falling prey to this scam are: to install the latest version of WhatsApp; Use third party apps to identify spammers and spread awareness among people about such scams and share the information with your loved ones.